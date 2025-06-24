Kerala Congress leader slams Tharoor’s praise of Modi as ‘disgusting’ in first open attack

In the first public criticism of Shashi Tharoor from Congress party's Kerala unit , senior leader the state, K Muraleedharan, on Tuesday took aim at the Thiruvananthapuram MP over his recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the remarks as “quite disgusting”. In an article, Tharoor described Modi’s "energy, dynamism and willingness to engage" as a "prime asset" for India globally, suggesting the PM deserved broader support(PMO)

Speaking to reporters, Muraleedharan said that a member of the party’s top decision-making body would continue to commend a political opponent, especially during election time. "He is a member of the working committee. It is quite disgusting that a member of the working committee continues to praise the political opponent of the Congress," he said.

What did Tharoor say in praise of Modi?

Muraleedharan’s reaction came a day after Tharoor, in a newspaper column, referred to Modi’s "energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage" as a "prime asset" for India on the world stage and said PM deserved more support.

Tharoor’s comments came at a time when the Congress has been sharply critical of the BJP government’s foreign policy, accusing it of weakening India’s diplomacy and leaving the country "isolated" on the international front.

Muraleedharan also took issue with Tharoor’s remarks on the day of the Nilambur by-election, where the Thiruvananthapuram MP had said he wasn’t invited to campaign this time, unlike in previous polls. Calling the comment "unfortunate," Muraleedharan said it had no impact on voters.

"The people of Nilambur have not given even one per cent value to what he said," he claimed.

Tharoor had earlier responded, "I do not go where I am not invited," while expressing confidence that the UDF candidate would win and appreciating the efforts of party workers.

Muraleedharan, son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, said, "We're not giving importance to his remarks—we're moving forward." On whether Tharoor should face disciplinary action, he added, “Whether action should be taken or not—let the high command decide and inform us.”

Is Tharoor joining BJP?

Amid speculation about a possible shift to the BJP, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday clarified that his recent article praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not an indication of him "leaping to join" the BJP, but rather a reflection of "national unity, national interest and standing up for India."

In the article, published in The Hindu on Monday, Tharoor described Modi’s "energy, dynamism and willingness to engage" as a "prime asset" for India globally, suggesting the PM deserved broader support. The remarks sparked unease within the Congress and fueled talk of growing differences with the party leadership.

Responding to questions at an event, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said, "It is not a sign of my leaping to join the prime minister's party (the BJP) as some people unfortunately have been implying. It is a statement of national unity, of national interest and of standing up for India, which to my mind is fundamentally why I came back to India after 25 years of service at the UN."

"I did so to serve India, and I am very proud to have the opportunity to do so," he added.

Speaking about the article, Tharoor explained it focused on Operation Sindoor and the success of India's diplomatic efforts. "People always tend to see all this in the context of today's news. It is an article in which I describe the success of this outreach mission, which, amongst other things, showcased the unity of all parties behind the matter of vital national interest," he said.

He further stated, "So, I said the prime minister himself has demonstrated dynamism and energy in engaging with other countries. He has travelled to more countries than any prime minister, and done so in order to take the message of India around the world."

While speaking in Thiruvananthapuram last week, Tharoor admitted to having differences with certain members of the Congress leadership but declined to discuss them in light of the Nilambur bypoll. He reiterated his loyalty to the party, saying its values, principles, and workers are dear to him.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)