Kerala court issues bailable warrant to Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna

PTI |
Jan 21, 2025 01:35 AM IST

The Judicial First Class Magistrate II in Palakkad issued the warrant against Ramdev, Balakrishna and Divya Pharmacy.

A Kerala court has issued a bailable warrant to Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his associate Acharya Balakrishna in a misleading advertisement case.

Kerala court issues bailable warrant for Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balakrishna. (PTI)
The Judicial First Class Magistrate II here issued the warrant against Ramdev, Balakrishna and Divya Pharmacy.

The Drugs Inspector, Palakkad, was the petitioner in the case which was registered under section 3(d) read with section 7(a) of the Drug and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

"Complainant absent. All accused absent served. Bailable warrant to all accused," the magisterial court said in its January 16 order.

The next date of hearing is February 1 according to the case status on the Palakad District Court's website.

