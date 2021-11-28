Kerala CPI(M) leaders charged with alleged sexual abuse of party worker

The Kerala police on Sunday booked 12 people, including a ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) branch secretary and youth wing leader, for allegedly sexually abusing a woman party worker and circulating visuals in social media, police officials said.

“We have recorded the statement of the complainant and search is one for the accused,” a senior police officer of the Pathanamthitta district said.

Party Kottali (Pathanamthitta) branch secretary PS Sajimon and youth wing leader P Nassar have been charged with sexual assault while ten others were booked for circulating these visuals, police said. In her complaint, the woman, also a party leader, alleged that while she was travelling with them in a car for a function she was given juice laced with some sedatives and was assaulted when she fell unconscious.

She also complained that both tried to blackmail her and sought ₹two lakh for not releasing the video clips. Among ten others booked, two are municipal councillors of Thiruvalla and a lawyer, police said adding that a case was registered after preliminary inquiry. Police said all accused are absconding.

Meanwhile, a section of the party leaders said the complainant was expelled from the party last week for indiscipline in connection with the ongoing organizational elections and they suspect her latest move was part of it. Party district leaders are yet to react to the latest incident. Party insiders said earlier also there were some serious sexual assault allegations against the main accused Sajimon but they were hushed up.