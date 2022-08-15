Kerala: CPM leader allegedly hacked to death in Palakkad

A local leader of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was allegedly hacked to death on Sunday night by a six-member gang, police said.

The CPI(M) has blamed the RSS-BJP for the murder.

However, the latter denied any role in it.

Police said the incident happened at 9:30pm. Assailants waylaid and attacked party local committee member K Shajahan (40) at Kottekad with sharp-edged weapons. Though he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead by doctors.

The CPI(M) has called a shutdown in Marutha Road panchayat on Monday to protest the killing.

Though the CPI(M) blamed the RSS-BJP for the murder, one of the eyewitnesses later alleged that all assailants belonged to the CPI(M) and his son was among the six-member gang that carried out the murder.

He said the gang members tried to assault him also but his son intervened and averted it.

Later, he reportedly told the police about details of all miscreants.

“The investigation is underway and we recorded statements of all witnesses. We have got details of most of the accused,” said Palakkad district police superintendent R Viswanadh.

The CPI(M) district secretary EN Suresh Babu said the accused were party members earlier but they crossed over to the saffron camp later. But BJP leader C Krishnakumar alleged that some internal feud in the party led to the murder and it was putting all blame on Sangh Parivar outfits to divert attention. Shajahan was one of the accused in the murder of BJP activist Aruchami in 2008.

Earlier this year in April, Pallakad had witnessed twin political murders.

Social Democratic Party of India leader S Subiar was hacked to death and within 12 hours, RSS leader A Sreeniwasan was killed in a retaliatory attack.