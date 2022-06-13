Kerala: CPM workers attack Congress office after CM shown black flag in flight

The state Congress office in Kerala capital Thiruvanthapuram was attacked on Monday by workers of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). Former Union minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony was present at the party office when the attack took place.

The CPM workers destroyed chairs and boards and also damaged vehicles parked on the premises. Stones were also pelted at the office. Condemning the incident, Antony said this should not have happened.

The attack came hours after two Youth Congress workers showed black flags at chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside an Indigo aircraft when the latter was returning from Kannur to the capital.

The duo was soon overpowered by security officials and LDF convenor EP Jayarajan.

Massive protests have been underway in the southern state ever since the key accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, levelled serious allegations against the chief minister last week. Police have allegedly put a blanket ban on anything black at events attended by the CM.

Earlier, Vijayan had said the allegations were not going to affect him nor his government in any way and that they still enjoy the complete support and confidence of the people of the state.

Suresh has released an audio clip containing her conversation with a man who allegedly threatened her to withdraw the statement given to the court alleging chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family’s involvement in the case. HT could not verify the authenticity of the audio clip that purportedly contained some observations against the CM and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The conversation is mainly between Suresh and Shaj Kiran, who the former alleged was an emissary of Vijayan to mediate and limit further damage.

