Kochi, The Kerala Crime Branch will seek assistance from law enforcement agencies in multiple foreign countries as part of its probe into a 2019 hacking incident involving the communication system of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs , a state government agency, officials said on Sunday. Kerala Crime Branch to approach foreign nations in Norka hacking case

According to Crime Branch officials, the state government has granted approval to obtain legal assistance from the UK, Tunisia, Serbia and Saudi Arabia.

The case pertains to the hacking of Norka’s BSNL Single Voice over Internet Protocol line at its Kakkanad office here between September 1 and September 22, 2019.

The line was being handled by a contract firm responsible for Norka’s global operations.

The incident surfaced after BSNL issued a bill of ₹83.35 lakh for the operation of the SIP line made during the period.

Following a complaint by Norka, the Kochi Cyber Police registered a case, which was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

Officials said the investigation found that the system was hacked by unknown persons and several international calls were made through the compromised line.

Based on this, the agency decided to seek cooperation from authorities in the identified countries.

Recently, the Home Department issued an order approving the Crime Branch’s request.

As per the order, the State Police Chief is permitted to send a Mutual Legal Assistance request to the United Kingdom through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs .

Since India does not have Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties with Tunisia, Serbia, or Saudi Arabia, investigators may send Letters Rogatory to these countries.

The Crime Branch Inspector General of Police, who is also the State Interpol Liaison Officer, has been directed to initiate the process for MLA and LR requests in line with central government guidelines.

Officials said MLA requests must be routed through the MHA, while LR requests require court approval.

After the court issues the LR, it will be forwarded to the MHA, which then sends it to the competent authority in the foreign nation.

Crime Branch officials said the investigation remains pending, as crucial information from abroad is required to proceed.

The case was registered under Sections 43, 66 and 66C of the Information Technology Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.