Kerala deputy SP suspended for molesting woman in custody, collecting bribes

A deputy SP-rank officer has been suspended in Kerala days after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a woman who had been taken into custody for prostitution, following the recent suicide of a police officer.

A Umesh, serving as the deputy SP of Vatakara, Kozhikode rural, was placed under suspension with immediate effect by the home department on the recommendation of the state police chief based on an inquiry.

An internal inquiry report found that, while serving as the inspector of police at the Vadakkenchery station in Palakkad, the officer had misused his official position by sexually exploiting the woman and collecting bribes from persons associated with the immoral activity.

The incident came to light after the suicide note of Cherpulassery Station House Officer Binu Thomas, who was found dead on November 15, was recovered by the police.

According to a government order shared by the CMO on Sunday, a special report forwarded by the state police chief stated that the "indisciplined, immoral and illegal activities" on the part of the officer had tarnished the image of the entire police force.

The government examined the report in detail, which prima facie revealed grave misconduct, indiscipline, abuse of power, and immoral and illegal activities by the deputy SP, it said.

"In the circumstances, Umesh A, deputy SP, is suspended from service with immediate effect pending disciplinary action," the order said.

The order also asked the state police chief to submit a panel of competent officers to be appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct an oral inquiry.