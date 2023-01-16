Kerala distt on alert as measles case increase

A hectic immunisation programme has been launched in Kozhikode district in north Kerala after 40 fresh cases of measles were reported in a week, people in the know of the matter said on Monday.

A senior medical officer of the district said all infected were unvaccinated children in 5 to 15 age group. “Around 20,000 children in the district are not vaccinated and officials have sought the help of mosque committees and other religious bodies to get them immunized,” he said.

Two months back, several cases of measles were reported from Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and later the Union health ministry had rushed a team to these districts. Malappuram reported 240 cases and Kozhikode 78 cases.

“A vigorous immunisation drive has been launched in Nadapuram, one of the affected hamlets”, said the medical officer, adding in many cases children were partially immunised. A task force headed by district collector T L Reddy decided to intensify awareness drive and social awareness campaigns. Isolation wards will also be set up in affected areas.

According to the experts, measles is not a life-threatening malaise but in some children with weak immunity it can turn to pneumonia, bronchitis and serious chest infections.

Medical experts said toddlers aged nine months should be given the first dose of the measles- rubella vaccine along with vitamin A syrup and second dose should be given when the toddler is aged between one and a half and two years.