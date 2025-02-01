Menu Explore
Kerala: Elderly couple die after fire at house in Alappuzha, son in custody

PTI | , Alappuzha
Feb 01, 2025 11:40 AM IST

Elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their house in Kerala's Alappuzha district. The couple's son was taken into custody by the Police. 

An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their house in Kerala's Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Saturday. The couple's son was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

Kerala: Elderly couple die in fire at house in Alappuzha, son in custody (Representational Image) (PTI)
Kerala: Elderly couple die in fire at house in Alappuzha, son in custody (Representational Image) (PTI)

The deceased have been identified as Raghavan, 96 and his wife Bharathi, 86 of Chennithala village, according to the police.

Fire breaks out at South Korea’s language museum, dramatic footage shows dark smoke

The Mannar police apprehended the couple’s son, Vijayan, on suspicion that he set the house on fire, police sources said. According to sources, Vijayan had ongoing disputes with his parents over the property.

He was taken into custody from a nearby plot, police said.

Also read: Los Angeles' Eaton Fire is 100% contained, Cal Fire says

"An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident, and further details will be disclosed later," a senior police officer said.

An autorickshaw driver first spotted the fire around 3.30 am, after which the villagers alerted the Police and Fire and Rescue Services.

More Read: Ghaziabad shops, cars damaged in blasts as truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire

Police and firefighters extinguished the blaze and recovered the charred bodies.

The house was completely gutted in the fire, the police said.

