Kerala: Elderly couple die after fire at house in Alappuzha, son in custody

An elderly couple died after a fire broke out at their house in Kerala's Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Saturday. The couple's son was taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavan, 96 and his wife Bharathi, 86 of Chennithala village, according to the police.

The Mannar police apprehended the couple’s son, Vijayan, on suspicion that he set the house on fire, police sources said. According to sources, Vijayan had ongoing disputes with his parents over the property.

He was taken into custody from a nearby plot, police said.

"An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident, and further details will be disclosed later," a senior police officer said.

An autorickshaw driver first spotted the fire around 3.30 am, after which the villagers alerted the Police and Fire and Rescue Services.

Police and firefighters extinguished the blaze and recovered the charred bodies.

The house was completely gutted in the fire, the police said.