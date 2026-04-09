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Kerala sees high turnout as voting ends in 140 seats, 75% till 5pm

2.71 crore voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect their next representatives in the 140-seat state legislative assembly

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:11 pm IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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Kerala, along with Assam and Puducherry, went to the polls on Thursday, April 9, to vote for its next state government. According to data from the Election Commission, voter turnout in Kerala as of 5 PM reached 75 per cent.

People wait in a queue to cast votes during the Kerala Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Thiruvananthapuram,(PTI)

2.71 crore voters went to the polls on Thursday to elect their next representatives in the 140-seat state legislative assembly. Track LIVE updates on the state elections 2026

For the state, it's a tight three-way contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance, and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While the polls for the 140 seats are now closed, those inside the polling stations and in line to cast their vote, will still be able to exercise their right to vote.

Where the Kerala voter turnout stands | 5 PM data

Based on data provided by the EC and accessed by HT, the highest turnout has been recorded in the Kozhikode district at 77.63 per cent.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Kerala sees high turnout as voting ends in 140 seats, 75% till 5pm
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