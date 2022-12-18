Kerala farmers, church bodies plan protest over survey on eco-sensitive zones, Vijayan hits out

Several farmers’ outfits and church bodies in Kerala have announced protests from Monday against a satellite survey of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs), conducted by the state government, in tune with a Supreme Court order.

The two bodies are seeking a revision of the survey which, they fear, is likely to displace thousands of families, even as chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the outcome was not final.

Forest minister A K Saseendran said the survey was carried out in order to show the apex court that its directions were followed by the state.

On June 3, the top court directed that all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the country which fall under protected areas must earmark a minimum distance of one kilometre, as buffer zone, where prohibited activities specified by the Centre, including mining and establishment of any new permanent structure, will not be permitted.

After two extensions, the deadline to implement the directive is March.

Both the Centre and Kerala government have moved review pleas in the apex court. The top court is likely to take up the matter on January 11.

In October, the Kerala government constituted a committee of experts, headed by former chief justice of Calcutta high court Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, to implement the directive. A satellite survey was held by the State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.

On December 13, the experts committee released a map of the buffer zone, which protesters claim lack clarity. HT has not seen the map.

The protesters said the survey has identified around 20,000 buildings, mostly houses, within a 1 km radius around 23 protected forests and wildlife parks. Maximum such settlements were identified in Idukki and Wayanad districts.

The protesters fear that 25,000 families will be evicted if the top court’s directive is implemented and 250,000 acres of land will turn into a buffer zone and “no activity area”.

Christians form a majority of the population in the hilly and forest areas of Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, as they were relocated to the region under the “grow more scheme” in the 1960s when the country was reeling under a food crisis.

“Authorities cannot cheat the poor like this. The survey will displace several farmers and we will not allow this to happen,” Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remogiose Inachananiyil said.

In a statement, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) urged the government to take measures to alleviate the concerns of those residing near forests.

“The Supreme Court would be willing to make adequate changes if the state government approached the court with the support of accurate data,” the KCBC said, as it urged the government to revise the draft after proper field visits by experts.

Farmers’ outfits like the Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association and Infam have also decided to protest.

“The government is not serious and sincere in mitigating the woes of farmers. It just wanted to show it is doing something. And many panchayats do not have expertise to identify the geo coordinates,” Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association chairman Alex Ozhukayil said.

Speaking in Kannur, Vijayan said “some people were trying to exploit the issue and mislead others”.

“The aerial map is not final and we have asked the expert committee to look into it and correct pitfalls, if any. Local bodies have also been given time to register their observations and objections,” he said.

On Friday, minister Saseendran said the survey was carried out in order to show the apex court that its directions for a comprehensive survey of forested areas was followed by the state.

“We need to show we have complied with the Supreme Court directions if we want to have any chance of winning our case,” he told reporters, referring to the review plea.

“We will make necessary corrections with the help of revenue department and field officials,” he said, adding that the protests are unwarranted and the government is ready to listen to the protesters.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced its support to the agitation.

“The government sat over the issue and has now come out with a survey that was done without any logic or ground support,” opposition leader V D Satheesan said.