Kerala Flipkart staff pose as fake customers, order phones worth 1.61 crore

Police have registered a case after an online platform detected a major fraud at its delivery hubs in Ernakulam district, where mobile phones worth ₹1.61 crore were reported missing, officials said on Friday. According to police, the fraud was detected by Flipkart at its delivery hubs in Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad, and Muvattupuzha in this district. (Photo for representation)(HT_PRINT)

Based on a complaint lodged by Flipkart’s enforcement officer, the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation on Thursday, they said.

A case has been registered against Siddiqy K Aliyar, Jassim Dileep, Haris P A and Mahin Noushad, who were in charge of the Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad and Muvattupuzha hubs respectively.

As per the FIR, the accused ordered 332 mobile phones from the Flipkart platform between August 8 and October 10, 2025, using fake addresses and different mobile numbers.

The phones, worth ₹1.61 crore, included models from Apple (iPhone), Samsung Galaxy, Vivo and iQOO.

According to the FIR, 38 phones worth ₹18.14 lakh were ordered from the Kanjoor hub; 87 phones worth ₹40.97 lakh from the Kuruppampady hub; 101 phones worth ₹48.66 lakh from the Mekkad hub; and 106 phones worth ₹53.41 lakh from the Muvattupuzha hub.

All these phones were reported missing after they arrived at the respective delivery centres, the FIR stated.

Police said a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

"The investigation has just begun. We are collecting further details and will interrogate the accused persons soon," a police officer said.