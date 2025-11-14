Rave parties for film celebs attended by Dawood Ibrahim's nephew: Drugs accused deported from UAE makes shocking claims

Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh is known as Lavish in the narcotics trade world. His claims of rave parties attended by film and fashion celebs seem to attest to that nickname. Shaikh, an accused in a mephedrone seizure case, has told Mumbai Police that he used to organise rave parties in the country and abroad for film and fashion celebrities as well as gangsters, including Alishah Parkar, the nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar (right) reportedly attended rave parties organised for film celebs.

Drug trafficker claims of rave parties with film celebs, gangsters

Shaikh was deported from Dubai last month and is currently in the custody of the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). According to news agency PTI, officials claimed that during interrogation, Shaikh alleged that he used to organise drug parties in the country and abroad, which were attended by fashion and film celebrities, besides gangster Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar.

‘Known for his lavish lifestyle’

Shaikh has confessed that he used to provide drugs to the participants, the officials told PTI on Thursday. The officials said Shaikh was infamous for his lavish lifestyle, which gave him his name. He used expensive cars, watches, and clothes.

Initially arrested by the crime branch after his deportation over a ₹252 crore mephedrone seizure in western Maharashtra's Sangli district in March 2024, officials say that Shaikh is part of an international drug syndicate and operated from Dubai. He was deported following a Red Corner Notice.

Police may question celebs named by Shaikh

The ANC is now investigating who the other participants were in the racket, and whether other drug traffickers organised similar parties for the celebrities named by Shaikh. The officials did not rule out the possibility of questioning the celebrities named by Shaikh in his confession.