e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala gold smuggling case: CM’s secretary appears before ED

Kerala gold smuggling case: CM’s secretary appears before ED

Raveendran was first summoned last month, but he could not appear as he had tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he stayed away citing post-covid complications. He was issued fresh summons after he was discharged from the hospital last week

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar is in judicial custody in connection with the same case.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar is in judicial custody in connection with the same case.(File photo)
         

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Raveendran has already been summoned four times by the Central agency. He was first summoned last month, but he could not appear as he had tested positive for Covid-19. Later, he stayed away citing post-covid complications. He was issued fresh summons after he was discharged from Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital last week.

Raveendran has also moved the high court, seeking anticipatory bail but the ED has opposed it, saying he was not made an accused in any case. The court is expected to hear his plea later in the day.

CM’s other secretary, senior Indian Administrative Service officer, M Sivasankar, is already in judicial custody in connection with the case. Raveendran was summoned on the basis of Sivasankar’s statement, said a senior official of the multi-agency probe team, requesting anonymity.

Also read | Main accused in Kerala gold smuggling case says her life under threat

Last week, the CM had defended him saying he was keeping away from questioning due to ill-health. He said the Central agencies can’t do anything against him as “he holds a good track record”. He had criticised the agencies, alleging that they were acting as per the script prepared by their masters in Delhi.

The gold smuggling racket was uncovered on July 5 after the seizure of 30 kgs of the metal from a consignment addressed to the United Arab Emirates consulate in the state Capital. A multi-agency team headed by the National Investigation Agency is probing the case and 34 people have been arrested so far.

tags
top news
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara, Mayank anchor India after early wicket
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pujara, Mayank anchor India after early wicket
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
India records 24,010 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; recoveries close to 9.5 million
India records 24,010 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; recoveries close to 9.5 million
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
PM Modi, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to discuss connectivity, trade
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In