Kerala gold smuggling: Notice to Customs commissioner for ‘leaking’ statement

The Kerala Advocate General on Tuesday issued a notice to Customs commissioner Sumit Kumar on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for leaking the confidential statements of Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case. The statements were made under sections 164 of the Indian Penal code and 108 of the Customs Act.

Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M) Ernakulam district committee member KJ Jacob approached the AG seeking his permission to initiate contempt proceedings against the commissioner. In the compliant he said the leaking of confidential statement amounts to contempt of court and action should be taken against him. The AG has now issued a notice to him to explain why the permission should not be granted.

The commissioner filed an affidavit in the Kerala high court on Friday, citing the confessional statement of the main accused that money (linked to gold smuggling case) was smuggled at the instance of the chief minister, three ministers and the Speaker. In the notice, the CPI(M) leader alleged that the affidavit was deliberately leaked to embarrass the government during election time. Kerala goes to polls on April 6.

Meanwhile, the state government has also sought legal opinion to register a case against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for allegedly threatening employees of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund (KIIFB). Last week the ED had registered a case against KIIFB under the foreign exchange management act and summoned its CEO K M Abraham and others. The government had advised officials not to respond to summons. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had openly criticised central agencies saying they were doing so “to please their masters in Delhi”.