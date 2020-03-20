Kerala government announces Rs 20,000 crore package to tackle coronavirus outbreak

india

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore to tide over the coronavirus crisis. The state is second-worst hit by the outbreak with 28 Covid-19 positive cases.

“In the next two months, families who come under the Kudumbasree schemes will get a loan of Rs 2000 crore,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during a press conference.

“Rs 2000 crore will be distributed under the rural employment guarantee scheme during April and May. Social security pensions will be paid in March,” said Vijayan.

“Two months of pension will be deposited together and an amount of Rs 1,320 crore will be allotted for this purpose. Rs 1000 will be given to the families with financial difficulties who do not avail of the social security pension,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced a Rs 500 crore health package.

With 26 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 195, union health ministry said on Friday morning.

As many as 20 people have been cured of the lethal infection which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state from coronavirus with 47 people confirmed positive for Covid-19 including three foreign nationals.

As many as 17 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Delhi including one foreign national.

The health ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggested shutting down of all educational institutions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from the European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Philippines and Afghanistan.