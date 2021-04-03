Kerala HC directs EC to take necessary measures to prevent duplicate voting

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala to take necessary measures to prevent duplicate and multiple voting during April 6 Assembly polls in the state.

According to a press release issued by the CEO, the ECI machinery of Kerala has conducted a thorough field verification and come with a list of Absent, Shifted, Dead/Duplicate (ASD) entries in the electoral roll.

In compliance with the High Court judgement and in light of the extant instructions, the DEOs and ROs have been directed to take measures such as to provide the lists of ASDs to all the concerned Presiding Officers.

In case a voter identified as ASD visits the polling station to cast vote, Presiding Officer will follow the SoP laid down by the ECI before letting the person vote and thumb impression of such a voter's will also be taken, irrespective of his signature.

The high court has also directed ECI to obtain a declaration and photo, which will be preserved for future reference.

The above measures will be in addition to allowing all voters to vote only after checking that their indelible ink mark has dried up, the press release stated.

Anyone trying to vote in multiple places or impersonate will be prosecuted as per Sec 171D, 171 F of the Indian Penal Code and the punishment can extend up to one year of imprisonment or with a fine or both.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.