Kerala HC grants interim relief to NBA in plea challenging new IT rules

The Kerala high court on Friday issued an interim order restraining the Centre from taking any coercive action under Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, in response to a News Broadcasters Association (NBA) plea. The NBA, which represents private television news and current affairs broadcasters, challenged the rules on Thursday saying they give government authorities “excessive powers” to “unreasonably and impermissibly restrict” the media’s freedom of speech and expression.

A single bench of P B Suresh Kumar issued the direction saying no action should be initiated against the news organisations under NBA for non-compliance of provisions under the new rules.

NBA’s lawyer, Maninder Singh, argued the rules are contrary to the Information Technology Act. He said they also violate Constitution’s Article 14 (equality before law) and 19 (1) G ( right to freedom to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business).

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of all petitions challenging the new rules from high courts to the top court.

The rules, introduced in February, have been challenged in the high courts of Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Calcutta and Kerala. They apply to digital news media platforms, social media intermediaries and OTT platforms. The rules bring digital media under a three-tier oversight mechanism comprising a grievance officer responsible for dealing with complaints to take down “indecent content” within 24 hours of a complaint. The two remaining tiers of the oversight system comprise a self-regulatory body of experts headed by a former judge, and an inter-departmental committee headed by a senior bureaucrat of the information and broadcasting ministry.

Foundation for Independent Journalism, which runs the news website The Wire, filed the first petition challenging the rules in the Delhi high court in March. Later, Quint Digital Media Limited also filed a petition in the same court. Digital News Publishers Association along with a journalist filed a petition in Madras high court. Legal news website Live Law has also approached the Kerala high court. A journalist and an online news portal moved the Bombay high court while Calcutta high court issued notice on a plea filed by one Sayanti Sengupta.

These petitions have largely claimed that the rules curtail and restrict the freedom of the press. They claim the conditions imposed are onerous and beyond the scope of the Information Technology Act. The petitioners have argued the use of vague words such as “good taste” and “decency” in the ethics code are additional challenges to the rules which give “pervasive control to the state over published content”. The news websites argued that such a code provides a handle to the government to bring down content that does not suit it.

The Centre has argued the rules are intended to provide speedy redressal of bringing down harmful content and allows users to demand the removal of personally intimate pictures or videos within 24 hours. The companies are also bound under the rules to cooperate with the government and investigating agencies for verification of identity, detection and prevention of crimes, and investigation or prosecution of offences.