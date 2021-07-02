Kerala HC refuses to quash sedition case against Lakshadweep activist

The Kerala high court on Friday refused to quash the sedition case registered against activist Aisha Sultana for her remarks against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Sultana moved the high court, which has jurisdiction over Lakshadweep, with a fresh plea to quash the case after she was last week granted anticipatory bail. She has also appeared before the police in Lakshadweep for questioning.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon said the case cannot be quashed or stayed without hearing all parties concerned. The court has asked the Union government and Lakshadweep administration to file detailed replies. It will hear the case next after two weeks.

Police on June 11 registered the case against Sultana for her alleged bio-weapon remark against Patel during a TV debate.

Also Read | Kerala HC grants bail to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana

Lakshadweep’s Bharatiya Janata Party chief C Abdul Khadar Haji filed the case against her saying her remarks were in a bad taste. Sultana regretted her use of words.

The Lakshadweep administration and the Centre have said Sultana’s comments were “used by many foreign journals” to show the country in a poor light.

Sultana’s comments came amid protests in Lakshadweep over the new rules and proposals introduced in the region. Opponents of the measures say they are “anti-people” and threaten their livelihoods. Some of the measures provide for the removal or relocation of islanders from their property for town planning and detentions without trial for up to a year. Other proposals include a ban on cow slaughter.

The opponents say the measures “will affect the unique culture and tradition” of the island. They allege they will destroy the region’s character and identity since 97% of the islands are covered by pristine forests and 95% of its Muslim population belongs to the protected scheduled tribe category.

The administration has justified the norms saying they will boost tourism in Lakshadweep.