Kerala HC rejects plea seeking trial transfer

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 06:00 IST

The Kerala high court on Friday declined to transfer the trial in the case of alleged abduction and sexual assault of an actress in which Malayalam actor Dileep is among the accused.

The actress, who was allegedly assaulted in 2017, and the Kerala government had sought the transfer of the case, alleging “a discriminatory approach” by special judge Honey M Varghese.

The prosecution contended that the trial judge remained a “mute spectator” when the victim was “harassed and intimidated” by the lawyers of the accused during cross- examination.

Dismissing the pleas, the court said unless the court and the prosecutor work in sync it results in the guilty escaping the clutches of law and innocent being punished.

In her plea, the actress alleged she was aggrieved by the biased and hostile attitude of the trial court and that it sat like a mute spectator when she was being examined and harassed by the counsel for Dileep.

She complained that the court failed to restrict the number of lawyers for the accused present inside the court hall when she was being examined and failed to uphold the spirit of in-camera trial.

The state government, in its October 27 memorandum seeking transfer of the trial, submitted it was aggrieved by the “biased, hostile and partisan” conduct of the trial court.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The accused also filmed the incident to blackmail the actress.

There are ten accused in the case and initially, police arrested seven people.

Dileep was arrested subsequently and let out on bail later.