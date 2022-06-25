Home / India News / Kerala health minister says govt ready to face threat from viruses
india news

Kerala health minister says govt ready to face threat from viruses

Launching the summit, George said the health department was set to counter future attacks of viruses.
Kerala health minister Veena George says more virus attacks may come and “are set to face them”. (HT)
Kerala health minister Veena George says more virus attacks may come and “are set to face them”. (HT)
Published on Jun 25, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi

Kerala health minister Veena George on Friday inaugurated the “Health Tech Summit-2022”, a mega conclave, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with the state health department.

Launching the summit, George said the health department was set to counter future attacks of viruses.

Inaugurating the conclave, which is considered as a common platform for a whole range of stakeholders in the health sector, the minister said the government was implementing measures to ensure prompt action to counter any kind of healthcare exigencies by ensuring sufficient availability of quality professionals.

“We are a state that carried out Covid-19 control measures even before the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced protocols around the global pandemic. For this, our experience in countering the Nipah virus (that broke out in mid-2018) was of enormous help,” George said. “More virus attacks may come. We are set to face them.”

The conclave to discuss the latest trends and innovations in health technology witnessed experts from across the country deliberating on various aspects in the health sector.

The summit aims to capitalise the prospects of the state’s status as a frontrunner in wellness.

The other partners of the summit are IT Kerala, state family welfare department, eHealth Kerala and technology business incubator TIMed.

Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade, State Digital Health Mission Director K Mohammed Y Safarulla, KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas and India Accelerator Managing Partner Deepak Nagpal spoke during the occasion.

The state’s first Health Tech Accelerator was also announced in the summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out