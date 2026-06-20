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Kerala high court orders police protection for viral Kumbh Mela girl

The girl's husband, Mohd Farman, is accused of kidnapping her in a case registered by Madhya Pradesh police based on a complaint filed by her father. 

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 12:32 pm IST
PTI |
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Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide protection to the young girl who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela and whose husband is now facing charges of kidnapping her.

The High Court's order came on the girl's plea seeking directions to the state government and the SHO of the Ernakulam Central police station to safeguard her life.(PTI)

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The High Court's order came on the girl's plea seeking directions to the state government and the SHO of the Ernakulam Central police station to safeguard her life.

"Having heard the counsel for the petitioner (girl) as well as the government pleader, I am, prima facie, satisfied that the petitioner ought to be afforded protection for her life.

"Accordingly, there will be a direction to the second respondent (SHO) to provide adequate protection to the life of the petitioner, pending disposal of the writ petition," the court said.

She married the man in Kerala, in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders, despite her family's opposition.

However, her family later claimed that she was a minor, leading to Farman being booked by Madhya Pradesh police for various offences, including kidnapping, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

 
kerala kumbh mela high court
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