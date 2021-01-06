e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala High Court sets aside aquittal in Walayar minors’ rape-murder case

Kerala High Court sets aside aquittal in Walayar minors’ rape-murder case

The bench comprising Justices A Hariprasad and MA Anitha ordered a retrial in the case and directed the special court to hear it.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 15:02 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The accused in the Wayalar sisters’ rape-murder case has been asked to surrender before the trial court by January 20. (HT Photo)
The accused in the Wayalar sisters’ rape-murder case has been asked to surrender before the trial court by January 20. (HT Photo)
         

A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the verdict of the Palakkad Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act acquitting all the accused in the case relating to the death of two minor Dalit siblings in Walayar in Palakkad district in 2017.

The bench comprising Justices A Hariprasad and MA Anitha ordered a retrial in the case and directed the special court to hear it. The court also observed that the prosecution could move an application seeking further investigation in the case before the special court. It has also directed the accused to surrender before the trial court by January 20.

The court passed the judgment while hearing the appeals of the state government and mother questioning the special court verdict.

There are four accused in the case and one of them Pradeep Kumar had died by suicide last year. The court has also pulled up the investigating team, prosecutor and judge of the POCSO court.

The prosecution’s case is that the two minor girls had died by suicide due to repeated sexual harassment by the accused. The girls, aged 13 and nine, were found dead inside their home 52 days apart. The 13-year-old was found dead on January 13, 2017, and the younger child, aged nine, died 52 days later on March 4.

The case had seen many twists and turns since then. Last year the government had admitted in the high court that the case was not investigated properly and it was ready for a re-probe. The mother had also approached the high court for a court-monitored central agency probe.

In 2019 the POCSO court had set free four accused and passed strictures against the investigating team. But the police officer who headed the investigation was promoted later. There was enough indignation after the verdict and later the high court took up the case suo motu but proceedings were stalled again after the government announced a judicial commission.

Many lapses in the trial also came to the fore. A lawyer N Rajesh, who represented one of the accused in the case, was later appointed as the district child welfare committee president, a body aimed at protecting rights of children. During the trial, many witnesses turned hostile.

The ruling CPI(M) also faced criticism as some of the accused are reported to be party workers. The state women commission also failed to come to the rescue of parents due to political pressure, said activists who were helping parents, both labourers. The mother of the siblings had staged several rounds of protests seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

tags
top news
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
MP farmer leader booked for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat
MP farmer leader booked for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
AIADMK functionary among 3 more arrested in Pollachi sexual assault case
AIADMK functionary among 3 more arrested in Pollachi sexual assault case
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
12 bird flu epicentres identified in 4 states: Decoding govt strategy
Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed
Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
Covid vaccine: In Gujarat, European firm unveils tech to store, transport doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In