Kerala hospital turns wedding venue as man marries bride suffering spinal injury in emergency room

It felt straight out of a film — in Kerala, the bride met with an accident on her wedding morning, her plans upended in seconds. But instead of calling off the ceremony, her family and the groom rushed to make sure the ‘muhurtam’ wasn’t lost, turning a hospital emergency room into their wedding venue. Wedding at hospital in Kochi (Pexels (Representational Image))

The ceremony took place at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, after the bride, Avani from Kommadi in Alappuzha, met with an accident on her way to get her bridal makeup done, PTI reported.

According to the hospital, Avani and V M Sharon of Thumboli were supposed to get married at Thumboli around noon on Friday.

Hospital with a wedding ceremony

But early in the morning, while travelling to Kumarakom for makeup, the car she was in lost control and rammed into a tree.

Local residents rushed her to Kottayam Medical College. Since she had suffered a spinal injury, she was moved to the hospital in Ernakulam around noon for specialised care. Sharon and his family reached shortly after.

With the 'muhurtam' fixed between 12.15 pm and 12.30 pm, both families requested that the wedding be conducted on time.

Hospital agreed to wedding

After consulting with doctors, the hospital agreed and arranged for the groom to tie the 'thaali' in the Emergency Department, ensuring Avani wasn’t put through any additional discomfort, a hospital spokesperson said.

Staff quickly set up the space after both families expressed their wish to go ahead with the ceremony despite the accident.

With doctors, healthcare workers, and close relatives standing witness, Sharon tied the knot with Avani at the auspicious time. Dr Sudheesh Karunakaran, Head of Neuro Surgery, said Avani has sustained a spinal injury and will undergo surgery soon.