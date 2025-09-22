Kerala man hacks wife to death, streams chilling confession on Facebook live

A 39-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala's Kollam early Monday morning by her husband, who later confessed to the brutal crime on Facebook Live video before surrendering to police. According to the FIR, the couple had marital issues.(Representational Image/ Pexel)

The victim, Shalini, a resident of Placheri in Valakkodu, was reportedly attacked while she was taking a bath near the kitchen's backyard pipeline around 6:30 am, PTI reported.

According to the FIR, the couple had marital issues. "At around 6.30 am, when Shalini went near the pipeline behind the kitchen to take a bath, the accused attacked her with a knife, inflicting deep injuries on her neck, chest, and back," the FIR said.

Shalini's husband, identified as Isaac, assaulted her with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries to her neck, chest, and back, the police said.

Moments after the crime, Isaac went live on Facebook, where he admitted to the killing and made personal allegations against his wife, including claims of mistrust and misuse of jewellery.

The video, which has now been taken down from the social media site, reportedly circulated briefly, prompting shock and concern from viewers.

Isaac later reached the police station and informed the cops about murdering his wife.

The police team soon reached the house and found Shalini dead. A police official said that Shalini's body was later shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Isaac under section 103(1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint lodged by the couple’s 19-year-old son.

Police said the forensic team is examining the house where the murder occurred. The mobile phones of both the victim and the accused have been seized, police added.

The brutal incident comes to light days after a man in Madhya Pradesh fatally shot his wife outside a stadium in Gwalior in broad daylight. Shockingly, after the murder, the man showed no remorse and expressed satisfaction at her death.

Police stated that the man accused his wife, Nandini Kewat, of taking money and cars while maintaining relationships with other men