Panchkula: Man wanted in arms trafficking, false firing case nabbed

The Crime Branch-19 of Panchkula police has arrested a man wanted in arms trafficking and other serious crimes from Yamunanagar. The accused also had ₹5,000 reward on his head. The court has remanded him to four days of police custody for interrogation to trace other associates. Police said the accused is not linked to any organised gang. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Farman, 27, a resident of Yamunanagar, was nabbed on Saturday from Lakkar Mandi, Yamunanagar, by a team led by SI Pritam, with ASI Dhaniram and other crime branch members.

Farman was wanted in a case registered at Raipur Rani police station under sections 182, 211, 120-B, 201 of the IPC and the Arms Act. He also faces five other cases under the Arms Act, along with charges of sheltering a murder accused in Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

DCP crime Manpreet Singh Soodan said that the case dates back to December 2022, when trader Vinay Gupta lodged a complaint alleging that shots were fired at his Fortuner SUV in Panchkula. During investigation, police first arrested Basant of Yamunanagar (currently residing in Panchkula) and Jasbir of Ambala, recovering a pistol and six live cartridges. On their disclosure, arms suppliers Inderjeet, Shanti, and Sahil Alvi, all residents of Yamunanagar, were also arrested.

However, further probe revealed that the firing had been staged at the behest of Vinay Gupta himself, who wanted to obtain an arms license. He had conspired with Basant and Jasbir to open fire on his own vehicle.

Subsequently, Vinay Gupta was also arrested for lodging a false complaint, misleading police, and criminal conspiracy.

So far, six accused have already been arrested in the case. Farman is the seventh accused, who had been evading arrest for a long time. Police officials said his arrest will strengthen the investigation and help uncover further links in the network.