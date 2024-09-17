Kerala: Man with suspected Mpox symptoms admitted in hospital; samples sent for testing

A suspected case of monkeypox infection was reported from Kerala’s Malappuram district after a 38-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, showed symptoms of the disease. (Representative file photo)

The man has been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Manjeri where his samples have been sent for testing and confirmation.

Speaking to media persons, Kerala health minister Veena George said that the man, who arrived in Kerala recently from Dubai, showed up with suspected Mpox symptoms in the outpatient department of the Manjeri government hospital.

“The man suspecting the symptoms to be of Mpox had isolated himself at home and stayed in a separate room with toilet facilities. He has taken precautions. He is currently admitted to the hospital and samples have been sent for testing. As soon as the results arrive, we will take further steps,” the minister said in the national Capital Delhi where she is scheduled to meet Union health minister JP Nadda on Tuesday.

The disease, spread by the virus of the same family as smallpox, is characterised by skin rashes on all parts of the body which leave behind deep lesions and scars. Patients may also experience fever and flu-like symptoms.

The disease spreads through close skin to skin contact and is usually self-limiting. In some cases, the infection can be deadly.

Kerala had issued an alert against Mpox in August after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that the Mpox outbreak in many African nations should be considered as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The disease was first reported in the state in 2022.