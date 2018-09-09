Kerala MLA calls nun who accused bishop of rape a prostitute

In a controversial statement, a Kerala MLA has called the nun who accused Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her 13 times a prostitute.

“No one has doubt that the nun is a prostitute. 12 times she enjoyed it and the 13th time it is rape? Why didn’t she complain the first time?” PC George, an independent MLA said, according to news agency ANI.

The legislator’s comments come a day after several nuns took to the streets protesting the delay in action against bishop Mulakkal.

The 43-year-old nun had in her complaint alleged that the bishop had sexually abused after summoning her on the pretext of discussing an important issue in 2014. He later raped 13 times in the next two years, she alleged.

However, the bishop said he was implicated for taking action against her. Bishop Mullakkal, hailing from Kottayam, was appointed as the Auxillory Bishop of Delhi diocese in 2009 and made the Bishop of Jalandhar in 2013.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 11:15 IST