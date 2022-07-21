Kerala NEET frisking case: Two more people arrested

The Kerala police on Thursday arrested two more persons in connection with a case where girl students were allegedly asked to remove their innerwear before entering the examination hall for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a private college in Ayyur in south Kerala’s Kollam district on Sunday.

Police said the vice-principal of the college Priji Kurian Issac and examination supervisor M Shamnad were arrested for their lapse during the examination, which has drawn nation-wide criticism. The police had arrested five women workers on July, and there were allegations that only lower-grade officials and part-time guards were taken into custody.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET examination, has constituted an inquiry team and asked for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. Its members are expected to visit the college this week and take statements of the students who registered the complaint, a senior official of the state education department said.

The college witnessed violent protests in the aftermath of the incident, with several students and police personnel even suffering injuries. The National Commission for Women and State Humans Rights Commission have decried the incident and sought report from the police.

When the incident came to light, the college, the NTA regional centre and private security agencies blamed each other for the mess.