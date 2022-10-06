Home / India News / Kerala: Nine killed, including five school children, in bus collision

Kerala: Nine killed, including five school children, in bus collision

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 09:27 AM IST

Both buses overturned in the impact and rescuers had to break open both vehicles to rescue those trapped.

Locals said the tourist bus was at a high-speed and light drizzle in the area would have resulted in the bus slipping and hitting the KSRTC bus.(Note: This is a representative image)
Locals said the tourist bus was at a high-speed and light drizzle in the area would have resulted in the bus slipping and hitting the KSRTC bus.(Note: This is a representative image)
ByHT Correspondent

In a tragic incident, nine people, including five school children, died after their tourist bus crashed into another bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Palakkad district on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the mishap occurred along Walayar-Vadakancherry road around 12am. Among the deceased, five are students, three passengers of the KSRTC and another person a bus employee. The mishap occurred when the tourist bus carrying children of a private school was trying to overtake the bus but it slipped and hit the KSRTC bus at the rear. Both buses overturned in the impact and rescuers had to break open both vehicles to rescue those trapped.

Also Read:Siblings die in car-scooter collision in Karnataka

“It was a tragic mishap. Bodies of all deceased have been identified. The condition of some of the injured is critical and the government will provide the best medical treatment for them,” said minister MB Rajesh who arrived at the accident site soon after the mishap.

Locals said the tourist bus was at a high-speed and light drizzle in the area would have resulted in the bus slipping and hitting the KSRTC bus.

KSRTC superfast bus from Kottarakara was proceeding to Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and school children from Baselios higher secondary school in Ernakulam were on a tour to Ooty.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out