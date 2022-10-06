Kerala: Nine killed, including five school children, in bus collision

In a tragic incident, nine people, including five school children, died after their tourist bus crashed into another bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Palakkad district on Wednesday night, police said.

Police said the mishap occurred along Walayar-Vadakancherry road around 12am. Among the deceased, five are students, three passengers of the KSRTC and another person a bus employee. The mishap occurred when the tourist bus carrying children of a private school was trying to overtake the bus but it slipped and hit the KSRTC bus at the rear. Both buses overturned in the impact and rescuers had to break open both vehicles to rescue those trapped.

“It was a tragic mishap. Bodies of all deceased have been identified. The condition of some of the injured is critical and the government will provide the best medical treatment for them,” said minister MB Rajesh who arrived at the accident site soon after the mishap.

Locals said the tourist bus was at a high-speed and light drizzle in the area would have resulted in the bus slipping and hitting the KSRTC bus.

KSRTC superfast bus from Kottarakara was proceeding to Coimbatore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and school children from Baselios higher secondary school in Ernakulam were on a tour to Ooty.