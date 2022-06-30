Kerala on high alert after anthrax outbreak in Athirappilly forest range

The outbreak of anthrax, a bacterium-induced infectious disease, has been confirmed in Athirappilly forest range in Kerala’s Thrissur district after testing carcasses of wild boars, health officials said on Thursday.

Many wild boars died in the area in the last couple of days and alert officials sent remains for testing that confirmed presence of anthrax, said state health minister Veena George. She said the government has taken enough steps to prevent the spread of the disease.

“In Athirappilly area carcasses of many wild boars were detected in last one week and forest officials alerted health and forest departments. Samples of these tests confirmed presence of anthrax. People who rear domestic animals will have to take enough precautions,” she said adding a survey will be conducted in villages bordering forest areas in Athirapally.

Experts said normally bacteria spread through body waste of affected animals after animals come in contact with the affected soil. Human being can also contract the disease when they come in contact with the contaminated waste of domestic animals, they said. Common symptoms of the disease in humans are sores, fever, shortness of breath, nausea and heavy sweating and the disease is triggered by a spore-forming bacterium. Antibiotics can cure the infection but it will be fatal if untreated, warned experts.

Athirappilly is also a favorite tour destination famous for its waterfalls. Perched in a scenic location surrounded by green canopy, the 80-feet tall fall is also a sought- after cinema shooting location.