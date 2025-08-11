Kerala Police to probe student’s suicide over alleged pressure to convert for marriage

The Kerala Police on Monday said they have launched a probe into the suicide of a Teachers’ Training Course student in Ernakulam district after allegations emerged from her family that she was "under pressure" from her boyfriend and his relatives to convert to Islam for marriage. The police later recovered a note alleging "physical assault and mental harassment over conversion.(Image for representation)

According to PTI, the 23-year-old victim was found dead at her residence on Saturday and a case of unnatural death was registered by the police.

However, the police later recovered a note alleging "physical assault and mental harassment over conversion."

In the note, the woman had accused her boyfriend and his family and friends of coercing her to convert.

Also Read | 4 detained for probe into ₹4 cr funding for conversion in UP's Shahjahanpur

Police have taken the boyfriend into custody and are investigating charges of abetment of suicide, assault, and related offences.

According to PTI, the deceased woman's mother, a housemaid, alleged in a TV interview that the boyfriend's family had earlier brought a marriage proposal and insisted that her daughter convert to their religion for the wedding.

Also Read | Illegal conversion case: Three more arrested for ‘trapping’ women in UP

She claimed that her daughter initially agreed “out of love” but later refused after her boyfriend was allegedly linked to an immoral trafficking case.

The woman's mother has also alleged that her daughter's boyfriend confined her daughter in a room at his house and pressured her to convert.

The woman's brother has also claimed that she was "beaten and threatened" by the family.

Meanwhile, the police said that allegations regarding "forced conversion" will be verified during the probe.