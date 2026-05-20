Kerala portfolios announced: Satheesan keeps Finance, Home to Chennithala. Check full list
The portfolio allocation comes days after the swearing-in of the new government in the state.
The Kerala government on Tuesday announced the allocation of portfolios in the new cabinet, with chief minister VD Satheesan retaining charge of 35 departments, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, according to a notification issued by Kerala Lok Bhavan.
The chief minister will also oversee several key administrative and policy-related departments, consolidating significant decision-making powers within the chief minister’s office.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been entrusted with the crucial Home and Vigilance portfolios. He will also handle three other departments in the new cabinet, the Kerala Lok Bhavan said.
The portfolio allocation comes days after the swearing-in of the new government in the state. More details on the distribution of remaining departments among cabinet ministers are expected to be released soon.
Kerala cabinet: Full list of portfolios
V D Satheesan — Finance, Law, General Administration, Ports and 31 other departments
Ramesh Chennithala — Home, Vigilance and three other departments
Shamsudheen — General Education
Roji M John — Higher Education
A P Anil Kumar — Land and Revenue
P K Kunhalikutty — Industries, IT, Textiles and four other departments
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