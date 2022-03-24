Kerala: Private bus operators’ strike over fare revision affects daily life

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The indefinite strike called by private bus operators in Kerala demanding a hike in fares affected normal life in several parts of the state on Thursday, with the bus operators’ co-ordination committee stating that it tried its best to avoid the strike but the government’s ‘adamant posture’ forced them to act otherwise.

“The government says it is sympathetic to our demands. But our demand for fare revision is pending for last six months. We can’t go ahead like this. Most of the owners are facing big debt and mortgage threat from banks,” said co-ordination committee leader T Gopinath.

The bus operators have demanded that the minimum charge should be increased to ₹12 from the current charge of ₹8. However, the operators refused to budge despite the government agreeing to a revision in rates to ₹10. The operators also sought a hike in student concession rates, but several student unions have also threatened to go on strikes.

Gopinath said more than 60 per cent of operators are running into losses and if the situation continued this way, they will be forced to sell their vehicles for scrap. He said that fare per additional kilometre should be increased to ₹1.10 from the current 70 paise. Transport minister Antony Raju said that though the state government was empathetic towards their demands in view of the steep hike in fuel prices, it can’t overburden people at present.

Two months back, a tourist bus operator in Kochi Royson Joseph had given an advertisement to sell 10 of his 20 buses as scrap to meet bank obligations and payments to employees. Operators like him say that the government’s tall promises on tax exemption and other bonanzas remain only on papers.