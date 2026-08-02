Kerala rain fury leaves 8 dead; several missing as downpour triggers landslides, floods | Videos

Heavy rain wreaked havoc across Kerala on Saturday, killing several people and destroying dozens of homes, as authorities remained on high alert.

In one clip from Kerala, fast-flowing water can be seen rushing through a water body as a bridge was destroyed. (Credit: PTI/X)

In an update shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kerala chief minister V D Satheesan on Sunday confirmed eight fatalities, while eight individuals remain missing and 13 others sustained injuries.

Visuals emerge from Kerala rains

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The rains in Kerala triggered landslides, flooding low-lying areas, and causing widespread destruction.

Visuals emerging from Kerala show rivers and dams swelling following torrential rainfall. In one clip, fast-flowing water can be seen rushing through a water body as a bridge was destroyed.

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{{^usCountry}} At the same time, five shutters of the Malankara Dam, a part of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project, were opened after heavy downpours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, five shutters of the Malankara Dam, a part of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project, were opened after heavy downpours. {{/usCountry}}

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In Kozhikode, video footage captured inundated roads with vehicles navigating the flooded streets while pedestrians were seen wading through the water.

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Meanwhile, life in Kozhikode was severely impacted as waterlogging reportedly disrupted traffic and flooded several local shops.

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Separate visuals of street waterlogging showed a truck driving through deeply submerged roads in Kannur.

Further footage showed the Aluva Shiva Temple inundated by floodwaters.

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Also Read | CPI(M) leaders criticise Kerala CM over attending events during rain disaster

Houses destroyed in Kerala rains

According to the statement of Kerala CM Satheesan, the severe weather destroyed 27 houses entirely and partially damaged 196 others.

The officials evacuated 5,792 residents to 209 relief camps set up across affected regions.

The chief minister also assured assistance to families who lost relatives, homes, or livelihoods.

The CM said that despite the reduction in rainfall since the previous day, people should be vigilant, especially in the hilly areas.

"Communications continue with the Revenue Minister, Ministers responsible for the districts, and district administrations regarding the rain disaster in the state," he said.

'Flood has badly affected people': Local shop owner

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Speaking to news agency ANI, a local shop owner said that the flood had affected people in Ranni. He added that many traders were unable to open their shops, and several even suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees.

"Running this pharmacy medical store here. The flood has badly affected people in Ranni. The water level rose suddenly yesterday, and within one and a half hours, the river overflowed," he said.

"Most traders were unable to open their shops, and many have suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees. They say they did not receive any compensation during previous floods and are deeply disappointed as the situation continues to repeat every year," the local shop owner added.

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Also Read | Revenue Minister says Kerala prepared, situation under control despite rain havoc

Parts of Kerala received over 300 mm rainfall

The data from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) highlighted the severity of the rains.

According to news agency PTI, the KSDMA on Sunday noted that the state received up to 320 mm of rainfall in some parts on Saturday. The highest rainfall of 320 mm was at the Ayyankunnu area of Kannur district.

Also Read | Several dead after heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala, landslides triggered

IMD alert for Kerala

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The officials said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an 'orange alert' for 12 districts in Kerala, warning of very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday, reported PTI.

The alert was issued for the following districts:

Alappuzha

Kozhikode

Idukki

Wayanad

Kannur

Kottayam

Pathanamthitta

Palakkad

Malappuram

Thrissur

Kasaragod

Ernakulam

(with inputs from agencies)