Kerala rains: Red alert for Wayanad; Rahul Gandhi expresses concern

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kannur districts in Kerala. It also issued an orange alert for eight other districts of the state for the day. For the remaining six districts, a yellow alert has been issued for the day. A flooded locality of Thalappuzha following a heavy downpour, in Wayanad, Thursday(PTI)

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed on Thursday in several regions of Kerala, especially the hilly areas of its northern districts. As a result, 29 houses are reported to be partially damaged in the hilly areas of Wayanad district.

In Wayanad, over 700 people have been shifted to 22 camps amid a rise in water levels of rivers flowing through the region, reported news agency PTI. Many parts of northern Kerala districts have suffered incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees and minor landslides.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has expressed concern over the incessant rainfall in Kerala. He extended condolences to the families of the people who died due to the adverse consequences of heavy rainfall. He also urged Congress workers to provide relief to the victims.

"The excessive rain in Kerala is highly concerning - my heart goes out to all those affected. Heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders & workers in the state to extend all possible help in relief and rescue operations," posted Rahul Gandhi on X.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 50 kilometres per hour at one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.