Kerala records highest Covid TPR in 3 months

Kerala on Tuesday recorded 21,119 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 15.91%, highest in the last three months, according to the state health ministry. The state’s Covid death toll crossed 18,000 with 152 fresh fatalities.

Government data showed that there is no sign of flattening of the virus curve – the state topped the pandemic chart of the country for more than two months. In the last 24 hours, 1,32,769 samples were tested in Kerala, where the active caseload rose to 1,71,985. The TPR -- proportion of samples tested that return positive for Covid-19 -- remained stable at 13% for more than a week, but it went up to 13.21% on Monday; on Tuesday the TPR shot up to 15.91%.

The country reported 28,204 cases in last 24 hours, lowest since March 16. Though the state’s tally will reflect in Wednesday’s national chart, its contribution is more than 60% these days. The national average TPR is below 3% and the state’s average is as high as 12%.

Four districts in the state reported more than 2,000 cases. Malappuram district remained on top with 3,603 cases followed by Ernakulam with 2,539. One of the densely populated districts of the state, Malappuram remained worst-affected district of the country for almost two weeks, data shows. Experts said lax home isolation was cited to be the main reason for the high incidence in the district.

Though cases are rising exponentially, hospitals are not stretched in the state – 2,077 patients are in ICUs and 790 on ventilators. Authorities of many hospitals said though admission is quite high these days, at least 30% Covid beds are vacant. Adding to the state’s woes, vaccination was suspended in five districts due to shortage of doses and the union health ministry said enough stocks will be sent in a couple of days.

The central team headed by National Centre for Disease Control director Dr Sujeet Kumar, which visited the state a week ago, expressed serious concern over high R value -- the reproductive rate of the coronavirus -- and cases of re-infection in the state. It warned that unless the government takes strict measures during the upcoming Onam festivities, situation may worsen. In its report, the team mentioned that Pathanamthitta district reported 14,974 cases of re-infection, including 5,042 people who had been administered both doses of vaccine.

Earlier, health minister Veena Geroge, who hails from the district, has denied high cases of re-infection in Pathanamthitta.