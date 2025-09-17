Kerala reports 19 deaths due to ‘brain-eating Amoeba’, health minister says 'no cluster' so far

Amid rising concern over the spread of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), Kerala Health Minister Veena George clarified on Wednesday that there are some confirmed cases, but there has been no cluster outbreak of the condition this year. Authorities confirmed that this year's cases do not have a common water source.(File)

The minister also informed that Kerala reported 69 cases and 19 deaths linked to the rare and often fatal brain infection in 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Minister George stated, "Not clusters, single cases. We did have clusters, but not in 2025; however, back in 2024, there was a cluster there because the same water source was used. Here, there is no cluster, but we have cases; we have a total number of 69 cases"

What is Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, Kerala on alert

Kerala's health department is keeping its guard up following several instances of Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).

PAM is a very rare and frequently fatal amoebic infection of the brain brought about by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, also known as the "brain-eating amoeba."

Kerala has registered several death reports for Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases across districts in August and September 2025, as per official reports.

The Health Ministry, in conjunction with the National Centre for Disease Control and the Kerala Health Department, has intensified surveillance throughout the state.

Authorities confirmed that this year's cases do not have a common water source, as against 2024 when there were reports of clusters from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Kannur.

George further pointed out that Kerala's response has grown better since the 2023 Nipah outbreak, and the physicians have now been told to check each case of meningoencephalitis for amoebic encephalitis and treat it right away.

Symptoms of PAM

PAM occurs when Naegleria fowleri enters the body through the nose, typically when swimming or bathing in contaminated freshwater. Notably, it cannot be contracted by drinking water.

Key symptoms of PAM include:

Sudden high fever

Severe headache

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Confusion or disorientation

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

(with PTI inputs)