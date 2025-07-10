Neurosurgeon explains how you can contract deadly brain eating amoeba: Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck

Dr Betsy Grunch, a neurosurgeon, took to Instagram on July 8 to educate her followers about the death of a Texas woman from a brain-eating amoeba infection after using tap water from an RV's water faucet for nasal irrigation. The amoeba, known as Naegleria fowleri, causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and deadly brain infection. Also read | Texas woman dies due to brain-eating amoeba after using tap water The amoeba enters the body through the nose, usually when contaminated water is forced up into the nasal passages during activities like swimming, diving, or nasal irrigation. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Cause of infection

In her Instagram post, Dr Grunch shared details of 'Naegleria fowleri aka brain-eating amoeba' and wrote, “This case is tragic —but awareness can save lives.” She added, “Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) caused by Naegleria fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba. It enters through the nose, usually after swimming in warm freshwater, and travels along the olfactory nerve into the brain. Once there, it destroys brain tissue — fast.”

Symptoms and prevention tips

Dr Grunch said, “Early symptoms mimic meningitis: fever, headache, nausea, stiff neck. But within days, neurological decline sets in — confusion, seizures, coma. Without rapid recognition and treatment, PAM is almost always fatal.”

According to Dr Grunch, treatment includes 'IV and intrathecal amphotericin B, miltefosine, dexamethasone, and hypothermia protocols. A few survivors exist — but survival is rare and depends on immediate diagnosis'.

The amoeba is typically found in warm freshwater environments like lakes, rivers, and hot springs. Hence, Dr Grunch added that when swimming or engaging in water activities, avoid warm freshwater environments known to potentially harbour the amoeba. Moreover, she suggested you use sterile or distilled water for nasal irrigation, and avoid using tap water that may be contaminated.

Dr Grunch listed these prevention tips:

⦿ Avoid forceful water entry into the nose

⦿ Use distilled or boiled water in neti pots

⦿ Avoid swimming in warm freshwater during peak summer heat

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.