Kerala reports highest single-day spike of 608 Covid-19 cases; tally at 8,930

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:26 IST

Kerala on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 608 virus cases taking the infection tally to 8930 as the death count climbed to 35 with two more fatalities. What is worrying for the state is the number of locally-transmitted cases are going up alarmingly. Out of 608 cases, 398 are locally-transmitted ones.

As cases rise steadily the worried government has appointed special IAS officers to each of the 14 districts to find more beds and co-ordninate measures against the pandemic. “It is a real concern as cases are going up steadily. We have to gear up our efforts to check a possible community transmission,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

First to report a coronavirus case in the country in January the state was on the verge of flattening the curve in May first week but cases increased after expatriates and people from other states flooded it transmitting many. Still its recovery and mortality rates are lowest in the country. Out of 8930 cases, live are 4454 and recovered 4414, said the CM.