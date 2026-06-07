Kerala saw delay, Maharashtra didn't: Will monsoon maintain its schedule for Delhi? Check IMD's forecast

The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Kerala three days later than its normal onset date, has entered Maharashtra on schedule, raising hopes that it could reach Delhi around its usual arrival time later this month.

The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, days later than its normal onset date of June 1. (PTI/Representational)

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The monsoon reached Kerala on June 4, days later than its normal onset date of June 1 and nearly a week behind the IMD’s earlier forecast of May 26. However, it progressed rapidly thereafter, covering large parts of the west coast up to Goa by June 5 before advancing into Maharashtra on June 6.

When will the monsoon reach Delhi?

According to the IMD's monsoon tracking map, the monsoon is expected to enter Delhi and the National Capital Region sometime between June 25 and June 30.

The same timeline is expected for surrounding areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and other parts of northern India.

Following its arrival in Delhi, the monsoon is expected to advance further northwest into parts of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the southwest monsoon reached Delhi on June 29, two days later than its normal onset date of June 27, based on the 1961-2019 average.

Delhi weather forecast

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi is expected to witness hot weather over the next seven days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi is expected to witness hot weather over the next seven days, with maximum temperatures ranging from 36 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 26 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | When will monsoon enter Delhi? Check forecast amid delayed start from Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | When will monsoon enter Delhi? Check forecast amid delayed start from Kerala {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On June 7, the minimum temperature is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 40 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of thunder and lightning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 7, the minimum temperature is likely to be 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 40 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of thunder and lightning. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On June 8, the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum 41 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain mainly clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On June 8, the minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum 41 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain mainly clear. {{/usCountry}}

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On June 9, temperatures are forecast to range between 28 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, with strong surface winds likely during the daytime.

Also read | Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra on time despite delayed onset in Kerala: IMD

On June 10, the minimum temperature may be 29 degrees Celsius and the maximum 41 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are expected during the day.

On June 11, the minimum temperature is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may touch 40 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are forecast.

On June 12, temperatures are expected to range from 26 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms and rain likely to bring some relief from the heat.

Monsoon in Maharashtra

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The timely arrival of the monsoon in Maharashtra is expected to bring widespread rainfall across several parts of the state, offering relief from the summer heat and providing a boost to the upcoming agricultural season.

The weather department has forecast favourable conditions for further advancement of the monsoon over the next two to three days. It is expected to cover more parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, along with parts of Telangana, the remaining areas of Tamil Nadu, and additional regions over the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and northeastern India.

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