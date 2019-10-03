Kerala says no demolitions for CRZ violations now after Kochi, assures Vembanad lake properties

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:35 IST

With stage set for demolition of four high-rise apartment complexes in Kochi for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) guidelines, people who own houses and commercial establishments along water bodies have started feeling the heat in Kerala specially those around famous Vembanad lake.

The state government had last week filed an affidavit in the High Court in another case related to growing pollution in Vembanad Lake saying that it issued notices to 625 waterfront properties for violating CRZ norms including 383 buildings in Ernakualm, 212 in Alappuzha and 30 buildings in Kottayam.

Over 1.6 million people live on the banks of Vembanad, the longest lake in the country, which is also the backbone of thriving tourism industry in the state. The government also informed the court that it initiated departmental action against seven officials for colluding with builders.

After CRZ violation notices, many resorts and house owners had managed to get a stay on further proceedings from the Supreme Court six months ago. Many fear that if the apex court vacates this stay, they may also face the fate of the four Kochi apartments. Besides dwelling units, many resorts and home-stays constitute the list of 625.

To their relief, the government has said that it has no plan to demolish any other buildings for now. “The affidavit was filed in an old case. We have no idea how this came up now. It will trigger unnecessary panic,” a senior revenue official who did not want to be named said.

“We are going through a nightmare. I built my house 15 years ago after getting all clearances. Even in deep sleep I think about CRZ,” said P K George, one of the residents in Alappuzha mentioned in the affidavit. Many residents like him said prices of the waterfront properties plummeted after the apex court verdict.

Meanwhile after the deadline to vacate Maradu flats expired on 6 pm on Thursday, Kochi sub collector Snehil Kumar Singh said no force will be applied now to evict the remaining people. Authorities, however, turned down request for extending the deadline for vacating the flats.

Civic officials have said demolition process will begin on Oct 11 after shifting the residents and take 90 days to complete followed by 40 days to clear debris and other work. The civic body has shortlisted three companies for demolition but has not disclosed details of the bidding and the amount involved.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:35 IST