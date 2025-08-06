Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kerala school headmistress booked for ‘casteist slurs’ against Class 4 students

PTI |
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 11:05 pm IST

The parents claimed that the headmistress would call the children by their caste name during class and even mock their skin tone.

A case has been registered against the headmistress of an aided school for allegedly using casteist remarks against two fourth grade students and their parents in Haripad in the coastal district, police said on Wednesday. Gracy is the headmistress of the aided lower primary school with a strength of only nine students, including the complainant children.

Gracy, the headmistress, is the only permanent teacher in the institution and used to hurl casteist slurs at children belonging to Backward communities. (Representative Image)
Gracy, the headmistress, is the only permanent teacher in the institution and used to hurl casteist slurs at children belonging to Backward communities. (Representative Image)

According to parents, Gracy is the only permanent teacher in the institution and used to hurl casteist slurs at children belonging to Backward communities. "There are only nine students in the LP school. This particular teacher and three other contract employees are the only staff. The majority of students in the school belong to the scheduled caste community," a police officer said.

Also Read: Teacher arrested for obscene video call with minor student

The parents claimed that the headmistress would call the children by their caste name during class and even mock their skin tone. When the parents confronted the woman, they said she abused them with casteist slurs. A case was registered under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Kayamkulam DySP is currently investigating the veracity of allegations.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kerala school headmistress booked for ‘casteist slurs’ against Class 4 students
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On