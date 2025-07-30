Teacher arrested for obscene video call with minor student

NAVI MUMBAI: A 35-year-old female teacher of a school in Ulwe was arrested on Monday for allegedly video calling a Class 10 student and engaging in a sexual conversation. The incident came to light when the student’s mother found the video call recording on the boy’s phone, where the teacher was semi-nude, said a police officer. (Shutterstock)

According to police, the teacher allegedly video called the boy on Sunday night and made obscene gestures while engaging in a sexual conversation, which the student recorded on his phone. The boy’s mother found the recording of the video call on his phone and confronted him, after which he told her that the woman in the video was his teacher, the officer said.

“The complainant found videos wherein the accused teacher had exposed her private parts,” said the investigating officer.

The mother approached the Koparkhairane police on Monday and reported the incident. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against the teacher under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. She has been remanded in police custody for one day.