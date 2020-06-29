e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala SIT probing Shamna Kasim extortion case summons actor Dharmajan

Kerala SIT probing Shamna Kasim extortion case summons actor Dharmajan

Police summoned Dharmajan after they came to know that one of the accused in the extortion case was close to him.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 14:47 IST
Ramesh Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Ramesh Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Actor Shamna Kasim will record her statement with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police through video conferencing.
Actor Shamna Kasim will record her statement with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police through video conferencing.(https://www.facebook.com/shamna.poorna)
         

Malayalam actor Dharmajan, known for his comic roles, has been summoned by the Kerala police to record his statement in the extortion case in which actor Shamna Kasim was targeted, a police official said.

Police summoned Dharmajan after they came to know that one of the accused in the extortion case, hair stylist P Haris was close to him.

So far 18 women have complained about extortion and blackmailing after Shamna Kasim’s father filed a complaint last week, police said. In her complaint, her father had alleged that the extortionists were threatening to release some video clips if they were not paid.

Shamna is expected to reach Kochi this evening and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will record her statement through video conferencing.

Police sources said more actors will be summoned for questioning. Eight people have been arrested so far and the SIT has registered nine FIRs.

On Saturday, the SIT arrested the main accused Mohammad Sharief from Palakkad.

Four other models had also filed separate cases against the accused for extortion, blackmail and criminal intimidation.

Police said suspect the accused are members of a thriving gold smuggling and sex racket based in Kochi.

tags
top news
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Sajid Mir, LeT’s project manager for Mumbai attacks, plotted terror in 3 continents
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Many Indians, families of diplomats not allowed on special flight to China
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Gunmen storm into stock exchange in Pakistan’s Karachi, six dead
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: CM Arvind Kejriwal
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
CJI SA Bobde tries out a Harley Davidson, photos go viral
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Refusal by wife to wear sakha and sindoor signifies refusal to accept marriage: Gauhati HC
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In