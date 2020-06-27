e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SIT probing actor Shamna Kasim extortion case arrests main accused

SIT probing actor Shamna Kasim extortion case arrests main accused

Besides Shamna Kasim, four models have filed separate cases against them for extortion, blackmail and criminal intimidation.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 21:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Shamna Kasim has acted in more than 40 films across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. (Photo@shamna_kasim)
Shamna Kasim has acted in more than 40 films across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. (Photo@shamna_kasim)
         

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the extortion and blackmailing complaint of south Indian actor Shamna Kasim on Saturday arrested main accused Mohammad Sharief from Palakkad in Kerala.

“We tracked a gang of imposters led by Sharief. Only one girl had complained about sexual advances. We will charge them with human trafficking, insulting woman’s modesty, cheating, criminal conspiracy and other sections. We are not ruling out their connection with the film world,” said Kochi police commissioner Vijay Sakhare.

With this development, the number of people arrested in the case went up to seven, the SIT said.

Besides Shamna, four models have filed separate cases against them for extortion, blackmail and criminal intimidation.

The SIT found that Sharief used to give advertisements for modelling and then used to trap them. They were then allegedly blackmailed into working as escorts and gold carriers.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested four persons for allegedly threatening and extorting money from the family of Shamna. The actor’s father in his complaint said the blackmailers were threatening to release some video clips of his daughter if they were not given money.

Police arrested them after tracking the calls made to the father and actor. After Shamna’s father filed the complaint six others came up with similar stories. Shamna has acted in more than 40 films across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

The SIT said four FIRs have been filed and investigation is on in two other complaints.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: With 167 new Covid-19 cases, MP’s tally climbs to 12,965
LIVE: With 167 new Covid-19 cases, MP’s tally climbs to 12,965
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul over Chinese ‘intrusion’
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
He ‘adopted’ the caterpillars he found in a broccoli. Story is delightful
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Remembering the life and times of Sam Manekshaw | Opinion
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In