Kerala to conduct mass inoculation drive from today as Covid-19 cases high

The Kerala government will hold a mass inoculation drive across the state starting from Monday in view of the high number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The drive will go on till August 31, according to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The focus will be on inoculating final year degree students, PG students, lower primary and upper primary teachers. The first dose of vaccination for senior citizens will be completed by August 15. Patients with comorbidity will be vaccinated at home.

Vijayan had said that the state government will make more Covid-19 vaccine available to the private sector. "The state government will buy 20 lakh doses of vaccines and provide them to private hospitals at the same rate," he had said in a statement on Saturday.

All this is being done, the chief minister said, to vaccinate as many people as possible. He also urged commercial institutions and public organizations to arrange vaccines for local people.

Kerala health minister Veena George announced last week said that over 1.5 crore people (15 million) in the state have been inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for 42.82 per cent of Kerala's population.

The state government is also going to implement new and more stringent guidelines from August 11. As per the new guidelines, only those who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine or who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificates taken 72 hours before to enter shops, markets, banks and tourist spots.

This will be applicable on both workers and visitors coming to the state.

Kerala recorded 18,607 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. This was first time in a week that the daily caseload came below 20,000. The positivity rate stands at 13.87 per cent, according to state government's health department.