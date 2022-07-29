Kerala trekking group formed during lockdown spreads green message

The pandemic-induced lockdown gave an opportunity to people to take a pause, be it enjoying movies or foraying into culinary world or even taking up trekking for a close view of the nature.

What started with a small group of 10 people in 2020, now boasts of a presence of 600 members with units set up across multiple districts in the state and even in the UAE.

Known as Globetrekkers, the group members swear that without knowing nature one cannot take steps towards its conservation.

“We started the group with only 10 people in Wayanad (north Kerala) in 2020 via social media platforms. Soon, it became a big hit. We look forward to finding a sanctum within individual life and live while enjoying nature and its habitat, neither leaving anything behind on the trails nor taking anything back,” explained Abhilash Gopinath, an IT professional who is also one of the initial members of the group.

The group has conducted over 25 treks in last 12 months and has taken 400 people — from five to 70-year-old — along on these trails.

IT officials, government servants, sportspersons, women and young students form part of the collective. Members trek twice a month and help clean the location. They proceed only after taking necessary permits and spread awareness on sustainability with the assistance of forest officials. They do car pooling and bring back waste collected from trekking path.

“Recently we took some people who were in their 70s. We believe in equality and equal opportunity. Everyone in the community should be ignited with ideas. There should be a room to carry forward the message and values of better living without harming the environment,” said Shaji P Mathew, a government employee, another founding member of the Globetrekkers which was registered as a conservation society. All members follow the group guidelines strictly.

“For us, trekking opened doors to conservation and also groomed a generation of youngsters who are interested and equipped to tackle the highest mountains and other challenges in life,” said Mathew adding that they regularly conduct webinars, mountaineering boot camps and adventure sports training.

“We firmly believe that society can change with outdoor activities, such as hiking, trekking, or climbing. You need to think on your feet. We always inspire local people to think big and act responsibly,” said Abhilash.

