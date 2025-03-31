Menu Explore
Kerala: Two arrested in 36 lakh ‘digital arrest’ scam in Kochi

PTI |
Mar 31, 2025 09:18 PM IST

Fayas Fawad (21) and Asimul Mujasin (21) from Kottakkal, Malappuram, were arrested on Sunday in Kottakkal as part of an ongoing investigation.

Two persons, key accused in a 36 lakh online scam involving a ‘digital arrest’ were arrested, police said.

The arrests were carried out by a team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station.
The arrests were carried out by a team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station. (Pic used for representation)

The arrested individuals have been identified as Fayas Fawad (21) and Asimul Mujasin (21), both residents of Kottakkal, Malappuram.

The arrests were made on Sunday in Kottakkal as part of the ongoing investigation.

The duo allegedly routed the defrauded money through mule bank accounts, police added.

According to the police, a 'mule account' is a bank account used by criminals for illegal financial transactions, including money laundering.

The arrests were carried out by a team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station.

Police officials stated that further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend more suspects involved in the scam.

Digital arrest is a cybercrime tactic where fraudsters falsely claim authority to detain individuals through phone calls or online channels.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On