Kerala university stampede: Day after tragedy, slippers lying in auditorium. Video

Following the stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) resulting in the death of four students on Saturday, the Kerala government has directed the principal secretary of higher education and the university vice-chancellor to submit inquiry reports. Slippers and shoes still left in CUSAT auditorium where stampede killed four.(HT Photo/Vishnu Varma)

The stampede happened during a music festival at the CUSAT in Kochi on Saturday evening before singer Nikhita Gandhi's performance.

A day later, the shoes and slippers of the students were there at the auditorium.

"Proper guidelines are being issued in order to avoid such incidents in future. And we will take all precautionary measures. This is a usual practice the university uses to conduct tech fests and university competitions. This is the first time a tragic incident has occurred," minister R Bindu said.

"So now we will find out the reasons and we'll try to avoid incidents in future. Yeah, they are conducting an inquiry. I have already ordered the Principal Secretary, Higher education and the University Vice Chancellor to submit their reports after that we will give the details," she added.

Kerala university stampede | Latest Updates

• Kerala government forms expert committee after Cochin University festival stampede.

• Incident reports asked from university Vice Chancellor and Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department.

• State Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev said police advisories on crowd control for auditoriums in Ernakulam were announced but educational institutions were excluded.

• Kochi City Police Commissioner A Akbar said there was no official requisition from the university for police help.

• Bodies of the three deceased students were brought to the university campus for tributes; fourth victim identified as Palakkad resident Alwin.

• Stampede occurred before singer Nikhita Gandhi's performance at CUSAT's open-air auditorium.

• Two critical condition cases in a private hospital's ICU; three in Kalamassery government medical college hospital's ICU, 31 in stable condition in the general ward.

• Nikhita Gandhi expressed condolences on Facebook, stating the incident occurred before she could reach the venue.

• Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held emergency meeting, condoled the students' deaths.